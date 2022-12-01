AMARAVATI: KS Jawahar Reddy who succeeded Dr Sameer Sharma as the new Chief Secretary of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

It was a courtesy call paid by Jawahar Reddy paid after he formally took charge as the CS of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Former Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, who retired on November 30 and took over as the Chairman of the Pollution Control Board and Chief Executive to CM, called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday.

Another senior IAS officer Poonam Malakondaiah, who took over as the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, also called on the CM.

