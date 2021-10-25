AP Crosses 5 Crore In COVID Vaccine Doses, Joins Top 10 States

AMARAVATI: The State of Andhra Pradesh achieved another milestone by administering a total of 5 Crore COVID Vaccine doses on Sunday. With this, the State joins the top 10 States who have crossed the 5 Crore vaccine dose administration in the country.

By 6 pm on Sunday 5.01 crore doses of vaccines were administered putting the state in the list of states that have crossed the 5 crore vaccinations. Andhra Pradesh is already one of the top 5 states in the country where two doses of vaccine have been given to most people.

Andhra Pradesh’s system of ward/village secretariats, volunteers have come in handy for the effective implementation of the vaccination drive which was slow during the initial phase of the drive in the month of April this year.

Along with the Volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers also contributed to the vaccination drive’s success at the field level. It is noteworthy that the vaccination process has been successfully conducted in rural as well as in the agency areas. Vaccinations have been given even in remote areas of the State apart from the urban areas. As per reports, the State is among the top five states in the country that have completed vaccinating people with both doses.

The vaccination process has been going on in the state for a few months and the latest figures show that 20.3 percent of people in the country have been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine so far. Andhra Pradesh is among the top 5 vaccinated states at 30.5 percent and Kerala topped the list with 36 percent.

Also Read: AP Among Top 5 States To Complete Both Doses Of COVID Vaccination