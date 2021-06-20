A record number of over 10 lakh people were administered the coronavirus vaccine as on 3 30 PM on Sunday , during the mega COVID vaccination drive undertaken across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Around 14 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been dispatched to all districts for the special drive.

As part of this the State also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive, with focus on people over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 AM in more than 2,000 locations in all 13 districts of the State.

The health department officials are expecting that the number could touch 12 lakh by the end of the drive which ends at 6 PM today.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.11 lakh and 1.08 lakh vaccinations today. In Krishna district, 93,213 people, Visakhapatnam 84,461, Srikakulam 68,351, Guntur 68,314, SPS Nellore 63,428, Prakasam 62,824, Chittoor 58,750, Kurnool 51,650, Anantapuramu 47,502, Kadapa 42,619 and Vizianagaram 41,643 got the jab.

On April 14, as many as 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in the State, then a record high in a day in the country. So far, over 1.25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine (both Covaxin and Covishield) have been administered in the state.

