AP Covid Recovery Rate Crosses 98pc

The officials from health department informed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that there were 9141 active cases across the state and recovery rate is 98.86 percent and the positivity rate is 1.62 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 11,997 secretariats and 2201 patients are being treated in hospitals, 313 people are in COVID Care Centers.

They said 92.27 percent of COVID patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 69.70 percent are availing treatment in private hospitals under Arogyasri.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that 2493 oxygen concentrators are yet to come. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals and would be made available by the end of October.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,83,27,473 people were administered a vaccine of which 1,38,32,742 received a single dose while 1,44,94,731 have been administered with two doses.

