AP COVID Positivity Rate Falls to 2.82pc

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Covid, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Tuesday.

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister asserted that vaccination is the only answer to Corona. He said the country has been manufacturing a lesser number of doses of vaccine than the actual requirement and the state government has been vaccinating people as per the allocations made by the Central Government. He said the impact of Covid has been decreasing gradually and the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.82 percent from 25 percent during the second wave.

Also Read: Ready Medical Infrastructure For Possible Third Wave: AP CM YS Jagan