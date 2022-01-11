AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the night curfew dates keeping in mind the upcoming Sankranthi festival. The AP Government initially had announced night curfew from Monday but has now decided to enforce the night curfew from the 18th till the 31st of January. The curfew timings are from 11 pm to 5 am. To this end, the previous orders were revised to this effect.

Exemptions will apply during the period of night curfew for the following: hospitals, diagnostic labs, and pharmacies; print and electronic media; telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT-enabled services; petrol pumps; power generation, transmission and distribution; water supply and sanitation; government officers/officials including officers of Andhra Pradesh High Court and other courts, urban local bodies and panchayat raj institutions on emergency duty; all medical personnel; pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care.

Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of a valid ticket.

All inter-state and intra-state movement of goods will be permitted.

Those not wearing masks would be fined and COVID restrictions are enforced in all shops, malls, and business establishments across the state.

Shops and other commercial establishments allowing people inside without a mask will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Not more than 200 people should congregate in public places and only 100 people should be allowed indoors.

Theatres should function at 50 percent capacity leaving one seat between each other and masks should be worn all the time in the cinema halls.

COVID protocol should be followed in all religious places where physical distancing should be observed and compulsory wearing of masks.

Wearing masks is compulsory in public transportation as well.

Speaking to the media Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas ( Alla Nani ) said the implementation of the curfew was postponed to avoid inconvenience to the people as large numbers of people from the towns were flocking to the villages during the festival season. The minister said the government was ready to deal effectively with the COVID third wave. He said people in public places would be fined Rs 100 if they did not wear masks. People were urged to wear mandatory masks and violation of the mask rule would incur a fine of RS 100. Minister Alla Nani urged the people to co-operate with the government in battling the coronavirus.