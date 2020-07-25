AMARAVATI: In yet another big spike, Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,813 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 88,671. As many as 52 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. This takes the total coronavirus fatality count in the state to 985.

According to a state government bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 53,681 tests were conducted in the state. Of them, 7,813 samples tested positive.

About 3,208 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state. In all, 43,255 persons have so far recovered from the dreaded disease in the state.

As per the data given in the bulletin, East Godavari district accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 1,324. It is followed by West Godavari with 1,012 and Visakhapatnam with 936 coronavirus cases.

As on Saturday, there are 44,431 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin from the state Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department read.

A total of 15,95,674 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin said.