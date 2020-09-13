AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,536 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,64,228 on Sunday, September 13.

According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 5,67,123.

On Sunday, there have been 10,131 recoveries and 66 deaths reported from the state.

The states COVID-19 chart now reads 4,64,244 recoveries and 4,912 deaths till date. The number of active cases fell to 95,072, the bulletin said. East Godavari reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported 957 cases.

A total of 72,233 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 9,536 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 45,99,826 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 47,54,356 on Sunday after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 94,372 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,114 to 78,586. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.88%, while the mortality rate is 1.65%.