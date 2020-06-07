AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,718.

According to the state health department's update, 29 people were discharged, taking the state's discharged patients tally to 2,353.

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours till 9 am from Krishna and Kurnool districts each, and the toll stood at 75.

There are 1,290 active cases in the state.

A total of 17,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and out of that 130 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The cumulative positive coronavirus cases from foreign returnees stood at 131, while the cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 810.

Meanwhile, India’s is now the fifth most-affected country in the world surpassing Spain as the coronavirus tally rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike till date.

The death toll rose to 6,929 on Sunday.