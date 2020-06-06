AMARAVATI: With 161 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, the total coronavirus cases in the state stood at 3,588 on Saturday, June 6.

According to the health bulletin on Saturday morning, 12,771 samples have been tested in 24 hours and 161 tested positive for the highly infectious virus. With this, 4,36,335 samples have been tested till date since the COVID-19 virus' outbreak in the state.

A total of 29 people were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total stood at 2,323.

In a good sign, no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours till 9 am today and the toll remained unchanged at 73.

There are 1,192 active cases in the state.

The COVID-19 cases from foreign returnees to the state stood at 131, with 127 active cases, and the cases from other states stood at 741, with 467 active cases.

With 9,887 new cases, India recorded the highest single-day spikes so far taking the country's tally to 2,36,657, according to the union health ministry's update on Saturday morning. India is now the sixth-worst affected country in the world overtaking Italy, according to John Hopkins university data tracker. The death toll stood at 6,642, with 294 deaths reported in last 24 hours.