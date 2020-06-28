AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 10,848.

The state's tally also adds 50 patients from other states and eight foreign returnees which take the total new cases to 813 and the total tally to 13,098.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 12 deaths were recorded with five from Krishna and six Kurnool districts and one from West Godavari succumbing to the virus. The death toll in the state now stands at 169.

The 755 cases turned out to be positive from 25,778 samples tested in 24 hours in the state. AP has conducted tests on 8,41,860 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

A total of 401 persons got discharged from various hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of persons discharged to 5,908.

The active cases in the state now stand at 7,021.

As per the bulletin, Kadapa district recorded the highest number of cases with 111 followed by Kurnool with 103 and Guntur with 90 cases on Sunday.

