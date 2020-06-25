AMARAVATI: With a jump of 477 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 8,783 on Thursday. The state's total reported cases stood at 553, which adds those from other states and countries.

The highest cases were reported from Kurnool district with 72 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur (67), East Godavari (64).

A total of 19,085 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Thursday, and out of that 477 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 7,69,319 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 118 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,830.

Seven people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 136.

There are 4,817 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 371, while those from other states stood at 1,730, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new infections, taking the overall count to 4,73,105, according to the union health ministry update. This is by far the biggest single-day rise in the number of new cases. The toll rose to 14,894 with 418 new deaths. Over 2.7 lakh people have recovered so far.