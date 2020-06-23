AMARAVATI: With a jump of 407 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 7,858 on Tuesday. The state's total reported cases stood at 462, which adds those from other states and countries.

The highest cases were reported from East Godavari district with 80 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapur (68), Kurnool (53).

A total of 20,639 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Monday, and out of that 407 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 7,14,187 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 129 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,566.

Eight people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 119.

There are 4,173 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 352, while those from other states stood at 1,624, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,40,215 with 14,933 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. The toll climbed to 14,011 with 312 new deaths.