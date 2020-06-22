AMARAVATI: With 392 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 7,451 on Monday.

A total of 16,704 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and in that 392 tested positive, according to the state's health department update.

In the past 24 hours, Anantapur recorded the highest number of cases at 70, followed by East Godavari with 64 cases, Kurnool reporting 60 cases.

Five deaths due to the virus were reported, taking the toll in the state to 111. One death was reported from these districts each - Krishna, Kurnool, West Godavari, Anantapur and Vizag.

Eighty-three people were discharged in the past 24 hours, and the in total 3,437 people have been recovered and discharged from COVID-19 hospitals.

The number of active patients is now at 3,903.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 1,584, it said, while that from other countries stood at 337.

India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 4,25,282 with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The toll climbed to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities. There have also been 2,37,196 recoveries so far.