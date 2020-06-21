AMARAVATI: With a jump of 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 7,059 on Sunday.

The highest cases were reported from East Godavari district with 70 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52).

A total of 24,451 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Sunday, and out of that 439 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 6,76,828 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 151 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,354.

Five people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 106.

There are 3,599 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 330, while those from other states stood at 1,540, the bulletin read.

India on Sunday reported 15,413 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – its biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 4,10,461 cases and the toll stood at 13,254. As many as 2,27,755 people have recovered.