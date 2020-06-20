AMARAVATI: With a jump of 390 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 6,662 on Saturday.

The highest cases were reported from Anantapur district with 97 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (51), East Godavari (41).

A total of 22,371 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Saturday, and out of that 299 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 6,52,377 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 138 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,203.

Three people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 101.

There are 3,313 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 326 , while those from other states stood at 1,506, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s tally rose to 14,516 new coronavirus cases – the biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 3,95,048 cases and the toll stood at 12,948.