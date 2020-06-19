AMARAVATI: The total cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 6,230 as 376 new cases were reported from the state on Friday. This is the highest single-day spike recorded in the state.

A total of 17,609 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Friday, and out of that 376 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update on Friday morning. A total of 6,30,006 samples have been tested so far in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 82 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,065.

Four deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours till 9 am, and the toll stood at 96. Two deaths were reported from Krishna districts, one each from Srikakulam and Prakasam districts.

There are 3,069 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 308, while those from other states stood at 1,423, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 3,80,532 on Friday morning after 13,586 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is once again the biggest single-day increase in cases.

The toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new deaths reported in 24 hours.