AMARAVATI: With a jump of 299 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 5,854 on Thursday.

A total of 13,923 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Thursday, and out of that 299 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 6,12,397 samples have been tested in the state so far.

In the last 24 hours, 77 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,983.

Two people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 92.

There are 2,779 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 289, while those from other states stood at 1,353, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry. This is so far the biggest single-day surge in infections. With this, the country’s overall count rose to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.