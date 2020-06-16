AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 193 new cases, taking the state's tally to 5,280 on Tuesday.

Two persons died in the last 24 hours and the death toll rose to 88. One death each was reported from Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

According to the state's health bulletin at 10 am, 81 people were discharged from COVID-19 designated hospitals. The number of patients recovered and discharged from the hospital stood at 2,851.

The active cases in the state stood at 2,341.

In the last 24 hours, 15,911 samples were tested, out of which 193 tested positive. The state has till now tested 5,83,286 samples.

In all, 237 COVID-19 cases of foreign returnees are present in the state, while 1,203 are cases from other states, the bulletin read.

India on Tuesday reported 10,667 new cases and 380 deaths, taking the nation’s tally to 3,43,091. The overall toll stands at 9,900, according to the union health ministry's update.