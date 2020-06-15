AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 246 new cases on Monday as the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,087.

A total of 15,173 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and out of that 246 tested positive, according to the state health department's update on Monday morning. A total of 5,67,375 samples have been tested so far.

Two deaths were reported from the state, one each from Kurnool and Anantapur districts, taking the toll to 86.

Forty-seven people have been discharged, and in total 2,770 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

There are 2,231 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424 and the toll is at 9,520.