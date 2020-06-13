AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 186 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 4,588 on Saturday morning.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 14, 477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and out of that 186 tested positive. Till date, 5,36,570 samples have been tested so far.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 2,641 as 42 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported from Krishna districts, taking the toll to 82.

There are 1,865 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees stood at 202, while from migrants from other states stood at 1,068, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike with 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning and 386 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is now 3,08,993, and the toll is at 8,884, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.