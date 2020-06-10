AMARAVATI: With 136 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 4,126.

A total of 15,384 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Wednesday, and out of that 136 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update on Wednesday morning. A total of 4,98,716 samples have been tested in the state so far.

In the last 24 hours, 72 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,475.

One death was reported from East Godavari district as the toll rose to 78.

There are 1,573 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 188, while those from other states stood at 933, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,76,583 after 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday, the union health ministry said. The toll increased to 7,745 after 274 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world.