AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,500 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 21,071 on Thursday, July 9.

According to the state's health bulletin on Thursday morning, in the last 24 hours, 424 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states receiving treatment in the state stood at 2,319. With this, the state's total fresh cases stood at 1,555 and the tally stood at 23,814.

A total of 16,882 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,500 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 10,94,615 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Chittoor district with 236 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur (228) and Visakhapatnam (206).

In the last 24 hours, 904 people were discharged and the tally stood at 10,250.

Thirteen people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 277.

There are 10,544 active cases in the state.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll went up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.