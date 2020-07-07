AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh 1,178 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 21,197 on Tuesday, July 7.

According to the state's health bulletin on Tuesday morning, in the last 24 hours, 420 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states stood at 2,257.

A total of 16,238 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,155 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 10,50,090 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Guntur district with 238 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapur (153) and Visakhapatnam (123).

In the last 24 hours, 762 people were discharged and the tally stood at 8,014.

Thirteen people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 252.

There are 10,254 active cases in the state.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,19,665, with 22,252 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday morning, according to the union health ministry's updat. The toll went up by 467 to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered.

India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil are above India.