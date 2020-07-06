AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh 1,322 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 20,019 on Monday, July 6.

According to the state's health bulletin on Monday morning, in the last 24 hours, 419 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states stood at 2,235.

A total of 16,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,263 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 10,33,852 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Guntur district with 197 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (171) and Anantapur (142).

In the last 24 hours, 424 people were discharged and the tally stood at 7,252.

Seven people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 239.

There are 9,874 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough setting a precedent for other states, Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that it has conducted over one million COVID-19 tests in the state till date.

“Andhra Pradesh has crossed one million COVID-19 tests, logging 10,17,123 tests as on Sunday morning. With extensive testing and timely treatment, the mortality rate stands at 1.24 per cent which is much lower than the national average of 2.86 per cent,” the Andhra Chief Minster’s Office stated in a release.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,97,413 on Monday, with 24,248 new cases in 24 hours. The toll stood at 19,693. The overall recoveries is now 4,24,432. The country is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, surpassing Russia, and is behind the US and Brazil.