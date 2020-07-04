AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 17,699 on Saturday, July 4.

According to the state's health bulletin on Saturday morning, a total of 24,962 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 727 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 9,96,573 samples have been tested so far in the state.

The highest cases were reported from Anantapur district with 127 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool (118) and East Godavari (102).

In the last 24 hours, 311 people were discharged and the tally stood at 6,437.

Twelve people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 218.

There are 8,486 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 415 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states stood at 2,143, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally went up to 6,48,315 on Saturday as the country reported 22,771 new cases. This is the highest single-day rise in fresh infections in the country so far.

The toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities. As many as 3,94,226 people have recovered so far, according to the union health ministry's update on Saturday.