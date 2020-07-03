AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh 837 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 16,934 on Friday.

According to the state's health bulletin on Friday morning, a total of 38,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 837 tested positive for the virus. A total of 9,71,611 samples have been tested so far in the state.

The highest cases were reported from Anantapur district with 149 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Prakasam (139) and Kurnool (116).

In the last 24 hours, 258 people were discharged and the tally stood at 6,126.

Eight people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 206.

There are 8,082 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 409 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states stood at 2,111, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally went up to 6,25,544 on Friday as the country reported 20,903 new cases. This is first time the country has recorded more than 20,000 cases in a day, making it the biggest single-day jump in terms of new infections.

The toll rose to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities. As many as 3,79,891 people have recovered so far, according to the union health ministry's update on Friday.