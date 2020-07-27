AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,051 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 99,454 on Monday, July 27.

According to the state's health bulletin on Monday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 1,02,349.

A total of 43,127 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 6,051 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 16,86,446 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

East Godavari district reported 1210 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur with 744 cases and Visakhapatnam with 655 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,234 people were discharged and the tally stood at 46,681.

A total of 49 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 1,090.

There are 51,683 active cases in the state.

India reported 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll rose by 708 to 32,771. More than 9.17 lakh people have recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry data update at 8 am.