AMARAVATI: With a jump of 845 new COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases stood at 16,097 on Thursday, July 2.

The highest cases were reported from Anantapur district with 134 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by East Godavari(122) and Guntur (104).

A total of 14,285 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Thursday, and out of that 812 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 9,32,713 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 281 people were discharged and the tally stood at 5,868.

Five people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 198.

There are 7,559 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases reported from foreign returnees stood at 407, while those from other states stood at 2,065, the bulletin read.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed six lakh as the country reported 19,148 cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning, according to the union ministry update. India now has 6,04,641 cases and 17,834 deaths. As many as 3,59,859 people have recovered.