AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,592 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 37,751 on Friday.

According to the state's health bulletin on Friday morning, in the last 24 hours, eight cases were reported of other state returnees to AP. With this, the state's total fresh cases stood at 2,602 and the total tally stood at 40,646.

A total of 20,245 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 2,592 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 12,60,512 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from East Godavari district with 643 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur with 367 cases and Chittoor with 328 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 837 people were discharged and the tally stood at 17,812.

Twelve people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 534.

There are 19,405 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the highest daily rise in the number of infections as well as deaths.