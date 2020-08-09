AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,820 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,24,965 on Sunday, August 9.

According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,27,860.

Three districts reported over 1,000 cases. East Godavari reported 1,543 cases, Kurnool reported 1,399 cases and West Godavari reported 1,132 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 62,912 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 10,820 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 24,87,305 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 9,097 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,35,817.

A total of 97 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,036.

There are 87,112 active cases in the state.

India recorded 64,399 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll rose by 861 to 43,379.