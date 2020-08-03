AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,822 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,63,691 on Monday, August 3.

According to the state's health bulletin on Monday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 1,66,586.

A total of 45,516 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 7,822 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 21,10,923 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 5,786 people were discharged and the tally stood at 85,777.

A total of 63 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 1,537.

There are 76,377 active cases in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).