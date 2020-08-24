AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,601 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,58,817 on Monday, August 24.

According to the state's health bulletin on Monday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 3,61,712.

East Godavari reported 1,441 COVID-19 cases and Anantapur reported 933 cases.

A total of 54,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 8,601 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 32,92,501 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 8,741 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,65,933.

A total of 86 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 3,368.

There are 89,516 active cases in the state.

India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 31,06,348 cases after the country reported 61,408 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 836 to 57,542, according to the union health ministry update.