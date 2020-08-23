AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,895 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,50,216 on Sunday, August 23.

According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 3,53,111.

East Godavari reported 1,256 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported 934 cases.

A total of 46,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 7,895 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 32,38,038 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 7,449 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,57,192.

A total of 93 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 3,282.

There are 89,742 active cases in the state.

India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection, according to the union health ministry update.