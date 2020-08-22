AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,276 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,42,321 on Saturday, August 22.

According to the state's health bulletin on Saturday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 3,45,216.

East Godavari reported 1,321 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported 1,220 cases, while Anantapur reported 1,020 cases.

A total of 61,469 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 10,276 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 31,91,326 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 8,593 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,49,743.

A total of 97 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 3,189.

There are 89,389 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 29,75,701 after the country reported a record 69,878 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 945 to 55,794. India now has 6,97,330 active cases while over 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection, according to the union health ministry's update.