AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,544 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,32,045 on Friday, August 21.

According to the state's health bulletin on Friday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 3,34,940.

East Godavari reported 1,312 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported 1,103 cases, while Visakhapatnam reported 738 cases.

A total of 55,010 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 9,544 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 31,29,857 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 8,827 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,41,150.

A total of 91 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 3,092.

There are 87,803 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 29-lakh mark on Friday morning. With 68,898 new cases in 24 hours, the count rose to 29,05,823, while the toll increased by 983 to 54,849. There are now 6,92,028 active cases in India, while as many as 21,58,946 people have recovered, according to the union health ministry's update.