AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,652 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,03,366 on Tuesday, August 18.

According to the state's health bulletin on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 3,06,261.

East Godavari reported 1,396 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported 990 cases, while Visakhapatnam reported 928 cases.

A total of 56,090 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 9,652 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 29,61,611 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 9,211 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,15,416.

A total of 88 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,820.

There are 85,130 active cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 55,079 to 27,02,742 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 51,797 after 826 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 19,77,779 people in India have recovered from the coronavirus so far, according to the union health ministry update at 8 pm.