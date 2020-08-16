AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,012 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,86,934 on Sunday, August 16.

According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,89,829.

There was a dramatic drop in the number of cases in East Godavari reporting 875 COVID-19 cases as against 1,126 cases on Saturday and Chittoor reported 981 cases.

A total of 48,746 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 8,012 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 28,60,943 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 10,117 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,98,339.

A total of 88 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,650.

There are 85,945 active cases in the state.

India on Sunday reported 63,489 new coronavirus cases in the country. The toll was up by 944 to 49,980. This took the total number of cases in the country to 25,89,682, according to the union health ministry data.