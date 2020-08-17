AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,780 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,93,714 on Monday, August 17.

According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,96,609.

East Godavari reported 911 COVID-19 cases and Chittoor reported a dramatic drop with 458 cases in the past 24 hours as against 981 cases, a day earlier.

A total of 44,578 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 6,780 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 29,05,521 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 7,866 people were discharged and the tally stood at 2,06,205.

A total of 82 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,732.

There are 84,777 active cases in the state.

India's reported deaths crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday after 941 people died in 24 hours. The toll is now 50,921. India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered, according to the union health ministry data.