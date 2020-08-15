AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,78,922 on Saturday, August 15.

According to the state's health bulletin on Saturday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,81,817.

East Godavari reported 1,126 cases and Chittoor reported 959 cases.

A total of 53,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 8,732 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 28,12,197 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 10,414 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,88,222.

A total of 87 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,562.

There are 88,138 active cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 25 lakh on Saturday. The country reported 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 25,26,193. The country’s toll rose by 996 to 49,036, according to the union health ministry data.