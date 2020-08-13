AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,996 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,61,247 on Thursday, August 13.

According to the state's health bulletin on Thursday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,64,142.

East Godavari reported 1,504 cases and Chittoor reported 963 cases.

A total of 55,692 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 9,996 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 27,05,459 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 9,499 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,68,029.

A total of 82 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,378.

There are 90,840 active cases in the state.

India on Thursday reported nearly 67,000 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the country to 23,96,637. The toll rose by 942 to 47,033. As many as 56,383 more people recovered, taking the total number of discharged cases to 16,95,982, according to the union health ministry data.