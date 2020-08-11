AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,024 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,41,654 on Tuesday, August 11.

According to the state's health bulletin on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,44,549.

Two districts reported over 1,000 cases. East Godavari reported 1,372 cases and Kurnool reported 1,138 cases.

A total of 58,315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 10 am, and out of that 9,024 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 25,92,619 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

In the last 24 hours, 9,113 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,51,854.

A total of 87 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,203.

There are 87,597 active cases in the state.

India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rose by 871 to 45,257. India currently has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured and 1.99% deaths, according to the union health ministry data.