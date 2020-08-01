AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh is ramping up COVID-19 tests despite an increase in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 60,797 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state. With this, the total number of COVID-19 tests stand at 20,12,573. As many as 12,750 persons have been cured of the virus and were discharged from various hospitals.

About 9,276 samples turned out to be positive in the tests conducted in a span of 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,47,341. And also, 58 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 1,407, according to the state government’s media bulletin.

As per the bulletin, four districts in the state reported more than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Kurnool recorded the highest with 1,234 positive cases followed by 1,155 cases in Visakhapatnam followed by Anantapur with 1,128 cases and Guntur district with 1,001 cases.

The state now has a total of 72,188 active cases.