AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,948 fresh cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,07,402. About 58 COVID-19 related deaths have been registered taking the coronavirus death toll to 1,148 in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 62,979 samples were tested. Of which 7,948 have turned out to be positive.

On Tuesday, 3,064 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease went up to 52,622.

According to a health bulletin, there are now 56,527 active cases in the state.

On the other hand, the state has tested a record 17,49,425 samples so far, the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,704 COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus tally climbed up to 14,83,157 and the toll rose to 33,425, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.