AMARAVATI: COVID-19 tests are being conducted at a record level in the state. As many as 18,90,077 samples have been tested in the state so far. As per the bulletin, a total of 4,618 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus which brings the total discharged persons in the state to 60,024.

For the second straight day, Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19. As per the bulletin from the government, In the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Thursday, 70,068 samples have been tested. Of which 10,167 samples turned out to be positive. With the new positive cases recorded on Thursday, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 1,30,557.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh witnessed 68 new COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the dreaded virus to1,281.

According to the bulletin, the total active COVID-19 cases in the state are 69,252.