AP Corporations: APSRTC, Urdu Academy Chairpersons Take Charge Today

VIJAYAWADA: The Chairpersons of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and the State Urdu Academy took charge on Wednesday.

APSRTC: A Mallikarjuna Reddy is the new Chairman of APSRTC. Speaking to the media after taking charge of the office, Mallikarjuna Reddy said that he would lead the RTC on the path of development. The government was sincere about the safety of employees and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already merged the RTC with the government. He expressed gratitude to the YS Jagan for placing this responsibility on him and would lead the RTC on a development trajectory. He also stated that he would work towards the problems of the employees in tandem with the RTC Managing Director Tirumala Rao. State Ministers Perni Nani, Anil Kumar Yadav and Vellampalli Srinivas were present on the occasion.

AP URDU ACADEMY: In another appointment, Nadeem Ahmed was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy. Speaking to the media after taking charge, Nadeem thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing confidence in him by giving him the post. He lauded the Chief Minister for giving importance to the minorities. He also credited late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy for giving four percent reservation to Muslim minorities in the past. Nadeem Ahmed said he would work for the development of Urdu schools and colleges in the State. The event was attended by Deputy CM Amzath Bhasha, Minister Vellampally Srinivas, Kadiri MLA Siddareddy, AP Fiber Net Chairman Gautam Reddy, and AP Minority Corporation Chairman Shaik Asif.

