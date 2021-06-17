Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with district collectors and SPs on the Covid situation and a wide range of other issues during the Spandana video conference, here on Wednesday.

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister said that the number of cases have been decreasing for the past few days, which is a good sign and congratulated the entire staff for the efforts in controlling Covid-19. He stated that the partial curfew imposed from May 5 has yielded good results, as the number of cases are declining. He told the officials not to think that Covid will ever reach zero and focus should be laid on vaccination, also by following the Covid protocols. Masks, sanitizers, and social distance should continue to be a part of our lives, said the Chief Minister.

In regard to testing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to conduct only Rt-PCR tests to all those having Covid symptoms and get them treated immediately. Besides these, he stressed on conducting fever surveys every week across all the villages for quick tracing and treating.

The Chief Minister congratulated the district collectors for their efforts in implementing YSR Aarogyasri without burdening the poor, as 89 percent of people have taken Covid treatment under Aarogyasri. As of date, over 16,000 people are undergoing Covid treatment in the State and more than 14 000 people are being treated under Aarogyasri. He instructed the authorities to focus on private hospitals and ensure that they are strictly following the rules and regulations put by the State government, without charging more than the announced rates. Collectors should take action against those who violate the rules, charge more than the prescribed amount, and do not hesitate to shut down such hospitals, said the Chief Minister and added that penalties should be imposed for making a mistake for the first time if repeated cases should be filed.

It has been decided to give lands as an incentive to set up 16 private multi and super-specialty hospitals in each district center and each corporation, where Rs 100 crore should be invested over a period of three years in setting up a hospital. These private hospitals should be located in various cities and towns rather than in one place and get them impaneled with Aarogyasri, he added.

Speaking in regard to 104 call center, District Collectors have been told to own 104 call center and ensure effective functioning as Covid one-stop centers. 104 number should be registered in the minds of people as a one-stop solution for all issues related to COVID. He directed the officials to be focused even though the number of cases has been declining. Across the State, 439 hospitals are currently operating, where supervision and monitoring are very important in these hospitals to ensure quality services are being provided.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to be prepared for the third wave to face when it comes. Since studies are showing that children are said to be affected in the third wave, officials were instructed to be prepared with a good action plan, especially considering the treatment for children.The Chief Minister informed that three state-of-the-art hospitals are being set up for pediatric treatment, which includes one in Visakhapatnam, one in the Krishna-Guntur area, and one in Tirupati, and directed the Collectors to identify the lands required in this regard.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan at the district level for the next two months and implement it. He told the officials to check on the quality of ICU beds in teaching hospitals and the provision of medical care to infants and ensure that oxygen beds are available at CHCs and area hospitals. Also, the Chief Minister stressed providing training to the nurses in providing treatment to children.

Further, the Chief Minister emphasized vaccination and ordered the authorities not to deviate from the prescribed vaccination policy. He stated that the vaccine production in the country is very low and there is a need to increase the capacity to efficiently vaccinate people. Although 3.5 crore people have to be vaccinated, so far only 26,33,351 have received two doses of vaccine, and 6,90,710 have received a single dose of vaccine. Yet there is a long way to go, said the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary Anuradha and other officials were present.