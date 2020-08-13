AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct written examinations for Grama (Village) and Ward Secretariats from September 20.Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday held a meeting with higher officials in Vijayawada and discussed the conduct of written exams to the candidates.

The AP government had earlier issued separate notifications for the recruitment of 14,062 Grama Secretariats and 2,146 posts in Ward Secretariats in 19 different categories.

A total of 11,06,614 lakh candidates have applied for these posts till February 7, and authorities confirmed 10,63,168 people were eligible for writing the examinations. The aspirants who applied for these posts will have to undergo 14 different types of tests. The AP government had decided to conduct 14 different types of tests for a total of 19 types of posts in Grama and Ward Secretariat.

►Earlier the government had planned to hold written tests in March but it was postponed due to local elections. It was then decided to hold the exams from August 9 and had to be postponed again due to COVID-19 pandemic. The ministers directed the authorities to take all precautionary measures at examination centers in view of COVID-19, as lakhs of candidates will be appearing for the examinations.

►Minister ordered the officials to arrange for adequate number of examination centers to avoid any inconvenience to around 4.5 lakh candidates appearing for the first day of written examinations.

►As some of the centers selected for conducting written examinations were being used as COVID-19 testing centers, Ministers ordered the officials to look for alternative centers for conducting examinations in such places.

►During the meeting, officials told ministers that only 1,931 candidates appeared for the 6,858 Animal Husbandry Assistant posts. They have suggested the officials to consider giving opportunities to those who have done alternative courses with the same qualification.

►The meeting was attended by Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi Commissioner Girija Shankar, Village and Ward Secretariats Commissioner Naveen and officials from various other departments.

