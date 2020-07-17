AMARAVATI: Universities in the state are making all efforts to conduct examinations for UG and PG final year students by September. The state government has handed over the responsibilities to the universities to conduct the examinations. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has clarified that UG and PG final year examinations would be conducted in the state as per UGC guidelines by September.

The UGC and Human Resource and Development (HRD) ministry have clarified that examinations should be conducted in view of employment opportunities and other aspects of the students.

There are 54 universities in the state including state, Central, deemed, and private universities. About 3,285 colleges affiliated to these universities in the state are offering UG, PG and other courses. Most affiliated colleges are under Andhra University, JNTU Kakinada, JNTU Anantapur, Srivenkateswara, Srikrishnadevaraya, and Nagarjuna Universities. There are 600 foreign students in Andhra University.

Andhra Pradesh governor Harichanda Vishwabhusan Biswabhusan Harichandan will conduct a video-conference on Friday with the vice-chancellors, higher education authorities on the management of universities, colleges under their jurisdiction.

"Proposal has been sent to the government as per the UGC guidelines on conducting examinations in the state. It has been suggested that students can appear for their examinations at their nearest college and also collecting the information of the students who are away from the universities. It was suggested that question papers be sent to other areas with technical assistance from JNTU to conduct examinations," Chairman of APSCHE, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said.

"We are planning to conduct the UG and PG final year examinations in September as per the guidelines of UGC, state government, and State Council Of Higher Education. We will reduce the number of students who have appeared for the exams in the affiliated colleges by 50 per cent and release the revised schedule. Students other than the final year will be promoted and will conduct examinations in November as per the instructions of APSCHE," Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, PVGD Prasada Reddy said.