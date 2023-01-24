AP Common Entrance Tests 2023 Schedule Released

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the exam dates for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (AP CET 2023) schedule.

APSCHE has released the exam dates for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (AP EAPCET), Law (AP LAWCET), Graduate Engineering (AP PGCET), Education (EdCET), M.B.A & M.C.A (AP ICET) and other entrance examinations.

AP EAPCET- May15, 2023

AP EAPCET MPC 2023 - May 15 to 22, 2023

AP EAPCET BPC 2023 - May 23 to 25, 2023

AP ECET 2023 - May 5, 2023

AP EDCET 2023 - May 20, 2023

AP ICET 2023 - May 25 to 26, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 - May 28 to 30, 2023

AP PGCET 2023 - June 6 to 10, 2023

AP RCET 2023 - June 12 to 14, 2023

AP LAWCET 2023 - May 20, 2023

